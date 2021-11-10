35 Indiana schools awarded Purple Star designation for ‘significant display of commitment’ to military

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education on Wednesday announced 35 newly-designated Purple Star schools.

IDOE said schools that receive the Purple Star designation are awarded for their “significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to our nation’s military.”

An Indiana Purple Star school must meet the following criteria:

Assigned point of contact for military families

Training requirement for point of contact

Dedicated webpage

Annual military program (e.g., Veterans Day, 9/11, etc.)

Public military display

School Board resolution publicizing support for military students and families

Employment of military service members and their immediate family members

2021 Purple Star Schools

Bellmont High School, North Adams Community Schools

Ben Davis University High School, MSD Wayne Township

Brummitt Elementary, Duneland School Corporation

Chesterton High School, Duneland School Corporation

Chesterton Middle School, Duneland School Corporation

Corpus Christi School, Diocese of Evansville

Cortland Elementary School, Seymour Community School Corporation

Delphi Community Elementary School, Delphi Community School Corporation

Emerson Elementary School, Seymour Community School Corporation

Hatfield Elementary School, Mitchell Community Schools

Indian Creek Elementary School, Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson United School Corporation

Indian Creek Intermediate School, Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson United School Corporation

Indian Creek Middle School, Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson United School Corporation

Indian Creek Senior High School, Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson United School Corporation

Jackson Elementary School, Duneland School Corporation

Jackson Elementary School, Seymour Community School Corporation

Jeffersonville High School, Greater Clark County Schools

Lawrenceburg High School, Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation

Liberty Elementary School, Duneland School Corporation

Liberty Intermediate School, Duneland School Corporation

Maconaquah School Corporation

Margaret R. Brown Elementary School, Seymour Community School Corporation

Marquette Catholic High School, Archdiocese of Gary

Muncie Central High School, Muncie Community Schools

North Clay Middle School, Clay Community Schools

North Decatur Jr. Sr. High School, Decatur County Community Schools

Redding Elementary School, Seymour Community School Corporation

Seymour High School, Seymour Community School Corporation

Seymour Middle School, Seymour Community School Corporation

South Ripley High School, South Ripley Community Schools

South Side High School, Fort Wayne Community Schools

Trojan Virtual Academy, Duneland School Corporation

Webb Elementary School, Franklin Community School Corporation

Westchester Intermediate School, Duneland School Corporation

Yost Elementary School, Duneland School Corporation

Schools awarded the Purple Star designation in 2021 join 60 schools awarded with Indiana’s inaugural Purple Star designation in 2020. The designation is valid for three years.

“In Indiana, we are especially thankful for our state’s commitment to our service members,” said Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner. “This Veterans Day, it is an honor to award an additional 35 schools with the Purple Star designation. These schools work year-round to honor our service members and their families, as well as prepare students to pursue their dreams after high school, including the pursuit of enlistment leading to service.”