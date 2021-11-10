35 Indiana schools awarded Purple Star designation for ‘significant display of commitment’ to military

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education on Wednesday announced 35 newly-designated Purple Star schools.
IDOE said schools that receive the Purple Star designation are awarded for their “significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to our nation’s military.”
An Indiana Purple Star school must meet the following criteria:
- Assigned point of contact for military families
- Training requirement for point of contact
- Dedicated webpage
- Annual military program (e.g., Veterans Day, 9/11, etc.)
- Public military display
- School Board resolution publicizing support for military students and families
- Employment of military service members and their immediate family members
2021 Purple Star Schools
- Bellmont High School, North Adams Community Schools
- Ben Davis University High School, MSD Wayne Township
- Brummitt Elementary, Duneland School Corporation
- Chesterton High School, Duneland School Corporation
- Chesterton Middle School, Duneland School Corporation
- Corpus Christi School, Diocese of Evansville
- Cortland Elementary School, Seymour Community School Corporation
- Delphi Community Elementary School, Delphi Community School Corporation
- Emerson Elementary School, Seymour Community School Corporation
- Hatfield Elementary School, Mitchell Community Schools
- Indian Creek Elementary School, Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson United School Corporation
- Indian Creek Intermediate School, Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson United School Corporation
- Indian Creek Middle School, Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson United School Corporation
- Indian Creek Senior High School, Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson United School Corporation
- Jackson Elementary School, Duneland School Corporation
- Jackson Elementary School, Seymour Community School Corporation
- Jeffersonville High School, Greater Clark County Schools
- Lawrenceburg High School, Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation
- Liberty Elementary School, Duneland School Corporation
- Liberty Intermediate School, Duneland School Corporation
- Maconaquah School Corporation
- Margaret R. Brown Elementary School, Seymour Community School Corporation
- Marquette Catholic High School, Archdiocese of Gary
- Muncie Central High School, Muncie Community Schools
- North Clay Middle School, Clay Community Schools
- North Decatur Jr. Sr. High School, Decatur County Community Schools
- Redding Elementary School, Seymour Community School Corporation
- Seymour High School, Seymour Community School Corporation
- Seymour Middle School, Seymour Community School Corporation
- South Ripley High School, South Ripley Community Schools
- South Side High School, Fort Wayne Community Schools
- Trojan Virtual Academy, Duneland School Corporation
- Webb Elementary School, Franklin Community School Corporation
- Westchester Intermediate School, Duneland School Corporation
- Yost Elementary School, Duneland School Corporation
Schools awarded the Purple Star designation in 2021 join 60 schools awarded with Indiana’s inaugural Purple Star designation in 2020. The designation is valid for three years.
“In Indiana, we are especially thankful for our state’s commitment to our service members,” said Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner. “This Veterans Day, it is an honor to award an additional 35 schools with the Purple Star designation. These schools work year-round to honor our service members and their families, as well as prepare students to pursue their dreams after high school, including the pursuit of enlistment leading to service.”