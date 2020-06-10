32-year-old Kokomo man faces several child molestation charges

KOKOMO — A Kokomo man accused of child molestation has turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Kokomo Police Department says an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Monte G. Faulkner was issued June 5 after an investigation into allegations of offenses at a home on the south side of Kokomo.

The investigation began in April after three juveniles under age 14 provided information to investigators, according to KPD.

Police say Faulkner turned himself into the Howard County Jail Wednesday. He is being held without bond and is facing the following charges:

· Child Molest – Class A Felony, 2 Counts

· Child Molest – Level 4 Felony, 1 Count

· Attempted Child Molest – Level 4 Felony, 4 Counts

· Battery on a Person Less than 14 years old – Level 6 Felony, 2 Counts

This case remains active for investigation.

Anyone with additional information should contact Detective C. Cunningham #399 (765) 456-7136 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.