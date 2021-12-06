3,080 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 3,080 new positive coronavirus cases in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 14.4% with a rate of 25.8% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 96.6% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 13,751 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,517,123 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,467,362 individuals are fully vaccinated.

The health department said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is now available for kids 5-11 after getting final approval from the CDC. Hoosiers 18 and over are eligible for a booster shot.

The County Metric map shows 67 in Orange, 7 in Yellow, 18 in Red and zero in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

Image via Indiana Department of Health

County map on Nov. 24 (left) and Dec. 1 (right)

Animation tracking the state’s map from Oct. 7, 2020, through Dec. 1, 2021

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,130,719 total positive cases and 17,137 total deaths. There are also 599 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,496 total COVID-19 patients: 2,254 confirmed and 242 under investigation.

The department says 23.3% of ICU beds and 71% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.