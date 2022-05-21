BROOKLYN, NY — A 30-year-old man died at the finish line of the Brooklyn, NY half marathon, according to an article by the New York Post.

According to authorities, the man, who has not been identified, possibly suffered from cardiac arrest around 9 a.m. Saturday at the end of the race. He was taken to Coney Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to NYPD.

This was the first time the race was held since the pandemic. According to FOX weather, temperatures were in the 70’s with humidity at 83%.

NYPD said three other people suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries during the race, as well.