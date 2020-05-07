30-day closures for parts of I-70 announced by INDOT

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said it will close a portion of I-70 Eastbound and Westbound for around 30 days each.

I-70 EB from Ronald Reagan Parkway to the South Split will close on May 22. All lanes are scheduled to reopen on June 28.

I-70 WB from the South Split to Ronald Reagan Parkway will close on June 26. All lanes are scheduled to reopen on July 30.

Crews will be concrete patching and working on bridge joints and bridge decks during the full closures.

According to INDOT, the closures will remain in effect during the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holiday weekends.

INDOT also said all collector lanes will be open to and from the Indianapolis International Airport during the full closures.

Detours

During the closures, drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and plan extra time to travel.

From the airport to I-70 EB: Take the collector lanes to I-465 NB around to I-70 EB.

Take the collector lanes to I-465 NB around to I-70 EB. I-70 WB to the airport: Take I-465 SB around to Ronald Reagan collector lanes to get to the airport. Or continue North on I-465 to get back to I-70 WB.

More from INDOT:

INDOT and contractor partner, Rieth-Riley, are accelerating planned construction on I-70 to allow work to be done before major events rescheduled due to the COVID-19 public health emergency resume. Full interstate closures are being used to ensure safety for workers, reduce the overall construction time, and maximize use of taxpayer dollars.

In construction zones, please slow down and pay attention. During the full closures, be prepared to find alternate routes.