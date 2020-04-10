$30 billion for US health system released by HHS

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 08: U.S. President Donald Trump calls on reporters during a news conference with White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx (L) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield at the daily coronavirus task force briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 08, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump vowed to hold back funding for the World Health Organization at the briefing, accusing the organization of having not been aggressive enough in confronting the virus, but later denied saying funding would be withheld, according to published reports. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. — The federal Health and Human Services department says it’s releasing the first $30 billion in grants provided by the stimulus bill to help keep the U.S. health care system operating during the coronavirus outbreak.

Congress provided $100 billion for the health care system in the $2 trillion stimulus bill.

Officials say the relief funds will go to hospitals and doctors through Medicare and will be based on their billings to the program last year.

Hospitals are supposed to use some of the money to cover COVID-19 treatment for the uninsured, although an independent study earlier this week suggests it may not be enough.