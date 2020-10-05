3 women sexually assaulted on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS– The search is on for clues in the sexual assaults of three women living in a house on the east side last Thursday morning.

The area of the assault is bordered by Arlington Avenue to the east and Ritter Avenue to the west, 21st Street to the north and 16th Street to the south.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood for the most part,” said one woman who has lived in the area for 21 years. “We’ve gotten to where we don’t walk around the neighborhood anymore because you’re just a little bit afraid because of the crime that is going on around now.”

There had been a double homicide in the neighborhood earlier this year.

“There’s been break ins around my house and I say there’s been six houses around my house and a stone’s throw that have been broken into,” said the woman’s husband, who explained he never leaves the house to go out for dinner unless he’s carrying a gun.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) reports that the victims’ dog was also killed by the intruder.

“I know the ladies from doing work in their house for them,” said the neighbor. “I’m really upset for them. They’re gentle ladies. They’re just nice people.”

The woman said she contacted FOX59 after it was apparent that word had not gotten out about the attacks.

“For the most part, about 99% of the neighbors still don’t know what happened. Its very frightening to know and what’s even more scary is nothing was on the news about it or a description,” she said. “I really feel that he does live somewhere close and had probably seen them and knew a little bit about their routine and took advantage of that.”

“I’m hoping that people will look out the window more,” said her husband. “Go to where you can see outside, see if you see any cars parked the wrong way on the street.”

IMPD confirms that while it was hopeful surveillance video from home security systems would provide a glimpse of the suspect, it likely will depend upon forensic evidence to determine if the man’s DNA is already listed in an offender database.

If you have any information about the burglary and assaults that happened last Thursday morning in the neighborhood northeast of Community East Hospital at 16th and Sherman, call Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).