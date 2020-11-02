3 victim identities released after string of weekend homicides

INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Coroner’s Office officially released the names of several people killed in Indianapolis over the weekend.

The series of homicides caps a historically violent month of October.

Early Friday morning, police were called to a home on Ashland Avenue after someone found a man shot to death in their front yard.

That victim was identified as 18-year-old RaShaad Germany Jr.

26 hours later, a woman was shot at the Pangea Prairies Apartments. That victim, a 44-year-old woman named Deanna Sibley, died on scene.

On Sunday morning a man showed up wounded at a Marathon gas station at East 42nd Street and police later discovered a second victim, 43-year-old Mia Harrison, had been shot and killed nearby on east 34th Place.

“It seems like we’re losing this battle and it’s just out of control,” said Reverend Charles Harrison with Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition.

In October alone, IMPD investigated 31 homicides in 31 days and Reverend Harrison believes the violence will only begin to slow with more community involvement.

“It seems like now there’s a surge within the surge,” said Harrison. “So we cannot have this top down approach from the mayor’s office. It really needs to be neighborhood driven.”

So far no arrests have been made in any of the three homicides. Anyone with information on the cases can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.