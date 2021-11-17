3 vehicle crash on Indy’s west side leaves one person dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Crash scene investigators are working to determine the cause of a multi-car accident on Indy’s west side that left one person dead.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night, near the intersection of West Washington Street and Center Greens Boulevard.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash that left one person dead.

IMPD says there were others injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.