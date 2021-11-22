3 teens injured after Madison County crash on State Road 13

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Three teenagers were taken to the hospital, including two that had to be air lifted, after a crash Monday at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 800 South in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department’s crash team was dispatched to the intersection at 7:04 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Chevy Malibu facing east on CR 800 South was stopped at the intersection when the 17-year-old driver pulled in front of a flat-bed truck traveling south on SR 13.

The teenage driver of the Chevy was unconscious when first responders and was flown to an Indianapolis hospital. A 14-year-old female in the front passenger seat was taken by an ambulance to one hospital and then flown to Riley Hospital for Chilldren.

Another 14-year-old in the back was taken in an ambulance to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

The 24-year-old driver of the flat-bed truck refused treatment at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

