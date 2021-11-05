3 taken to hospital after crash in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers say three people were transported to the hospital after a crash that closed the intersection of Olio Road and East 131st Street.

Their injuries range from serious to life-threatening according to authorities.

The accident happened Friday afternoon around 3 p.m., and involved two cars.

Police asked that everyone avoided the area around the intersection of Olio Road and East 131st Street as the crash scene was cleared and they could begin their investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.