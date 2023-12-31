KOKOMO, Ind. – Police are investigating after three individuals were shot at a party early Saturday morning in Kokomo.

The Kokomo Police Department was dispatched on Saturday at 4:35 a.m. on a shooting report near Locke and Madison Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to the hospital for medical assistance.

While at the hospital, a 32-year-old woman arrived with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The woman was at the same event as the first victim on Locke Street.

At the same time, a third male victim arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound in his right arm. The 30-year-old was discovered to be at the same party.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for 711 N Purdum St. and located three people inside. Officers determined this location to be the “Bar None MC” Club House. During the search, police reportedly found several rifles and handguns concealed inside the building, as well as evidence related to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eric Fogg at 765-456-7369, e-mail: efogg@cityofkokomo.org, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-465-7017.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.