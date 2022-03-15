INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting at apartments on the far east side sent three people to the hospital late Monday.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 11:40 p.m. to the Amber Woods apartments on John Marshall Drive (near Mitthoeffer Road and 38th Street) for a report of a person shot.

Responding officers located three victims: two women and one man.

“One male is stable. One female is stable, and the third female is serious but stable,” said IMPD Captain Don Weilhammer.

Police believe the residence was targeted and that the shooting was not a random attack.

They say they hope to get more information from neighbors.

“We need the public’s help to cut down on these acts of violence. We need the public to give us information so we can solve these crimes,” said Weilhammer.

At this point, the relationship between the victims is unclear.

You can call Det. Carlton Smith at 317-327-3475 to aid in the investigation.