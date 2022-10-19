INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight.

Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound.

Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Officers believe she was shot in the 5500 block of West 10th Street on Indy’s west side.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and didn’t release additional details.

Less than 10 minutes later, police responded to IU Health Methodist where they located a second person shot. Police they were “awake and breathing” at last check.

Then, police responded to Franciscan Health Mooresville for a walk-in person shot. They were also found “awake and breathing.”

Officers believe they were shot in the 6400 block of San Diego Lane near Kentucky Avenue on Indy’s west side.

Anyone with information regarding any of the incidents should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.