3 shootings reported across Indianapolis within 2 hours

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a busy night for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Thursday as they responded to three separate shootings within two hours.

Two of the shootings happened around the same time. Police responded to the 2200 block of Graves Light Drive around 8: 25 p.m. When they arrived, they found a person that was shot in the hand. The shooting appears to be accidental in nature.

Meanwhile, police were responding to a reported disturbance in the 3300 block of North Colorado Avenue. Before they were able to arrive, there were shots fired, with a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Around 10:15 p.m., the IMPD said a person was shot in the area of 71st and Michigan Road. The department said the victim is in stable condition.

We will provide updates to these shootings as we recieve more information.