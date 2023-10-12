JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Three people were seriously injured in a vehicle crash in rural Greenwood Thursday evening.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 7:02 p.m. to the 700 block of N. Five Points Road after receiving reports of a crash with serious injuries.

Deputies found three individuals who were stuck inside one of the vehicles after arriving on the scene. The occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle and were transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of serious injuries.

JCSO did not confirm the age or gender of the injured occupants, or what vehicle they were operating at the time of the accident.

Authorities will continue investigating the cause of the crash.