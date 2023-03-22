INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD are investigating after three people were shot early Wednesday morning on the South Side.

According to IMPD, at around 12:40 a.m. they responded to St. Francis Hospital for a report on a walk-in person shot. When they arrived, they found two adult females with gunshot wound(s).

They were last said to be in stable condition.

IMPD had reasons to believe the incident took place at the 300 block of Sandra Ln. When they arrived at this scene, they found an adult male with gunshot wound(s).

According to IMPD, the adult male is the husband of one of the previous victims.

There is no word on his condition.

IMPD believes this is a domestic situation and that there is no immediate threat to the neighborhood.

“This is all domestic related. All parties involved are currently accounted for and we do not believe there is any immediate threat to the neighborhood at all,” said IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer said. “While we did not receive any calls on any shots fired out here. It is possible someone may have heard or saw something but were afraid to call initially. If they change their mind, we’d really appreciate it and they can contact Detective Kevin Role at 317-327-3475, or if they wish to remain anonymous, 317-262-TIPS.”

This is an ongoing investigation.