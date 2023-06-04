LAWRENCE, Ind. — Three people were shot at a Lawrence park Sunday night.

Lawrence Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call around 10:15 p.m. at Lawrence Community Park, located at 5301 N. Franklin Road. Upon arrival, officers found three individuals with gunshot wounds.

The victims are believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries, officers on the scene said.

The circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation.

The shooting appears to have originated from an altercation involving a large group of people at the front of the park, according to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff.

No other information about the victims, including age or gender, was immediately available.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.