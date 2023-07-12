HIGHLAND, Ill. – Three people are dead after a Greyhound bus crash on Interstate-70 in Highland, Illinois, early Wednesday morning.

The crash took place on I-70 westbound near the ‘Silverlake West’ Rest Stop at around 2:00 a.m. The Greyhound bus was traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis. It crashed into three parked rigs on the exit ramp heading to the rest area.

Illinois State Police confirmed that four passengers on board were taken to a nearby hospital via helicopter, 10 more passengers were driven to area hospitals, and three riders died.

One lane on westbound I-70 is open, but drivers are urged to take westbound I-64 as an alternate route. The cause of the crash has not yet been reported, and the investigation is active.

Greyhound issued this statement about the crash

“We can confirm an incident occurred this morning involving Greyhound schedule number 1675 traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis. Multiple passengers, including our driver, have been transported to the hospital. Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers.”

