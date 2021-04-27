3 killed in murder-suicide in Greene County, investigators say

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A 14-year-old southern Indiana boy found dead in a home along with his cousin and her boyfriend fatally shot the pair before he turned the gun on himself, authorities said.

Autopsies showed Cole Bixler used 22-year-old Mason George’s gun to shoot George, then his 21-year-old cousin, Jessica Bixler, before shooting himself, Greene County Prosecutor Jarrod Holtsclaw announced Monday.

An autopsy showed each was shot in the head once in the April 16 incident at a home near the unincorporated community Owensburg where George and Jessica Bixler had lived.

George was shot as he was apparently sleeping on a couch and Jessica Bixler was shot in her bedroom. Cole Bixler’s body was found in the same room, Holtsclaw said.

Jessica Bixler’s mother discovered the bodies after she went the home.

Investigators said they learned that Cole Bixler had “mentioned to others that he had been having thoughts of harming himself,” Holtsclaw said in a news release.

He said no criminal charges would be filed in the case.