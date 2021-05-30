3 killed during crash in Delaware County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on State Road 67 in Delaware County.

Authorities responded to the crash on SR 67, north of County Road 600 West, at around 9:40 a.m.

Indiana State Police say a preliminary crash investigation shows a maroon 2010 Ford Flex was traveling northbound on SR 67, and a black 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling southbound. The Ford Flex then crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lane, where it struck the Ford F-150.

The driver of the Ford Flex was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to state police. ISP says the driver and passenger in the Ford F-150 were both properly restrained but still suffered fatal injuries. All three were pronounced dead at the scene by the Delaware County coroner.

The occupants of the Ford F-150 have been identified as 64-year-old Benjamin Roger Wilber and his wife, 68-year-old Brenda Kay Wilber — both of Muncie. The driver of the Ford Flex was identified as 30-year-old Brandon Andre Williams — of Griffith, Indiana.

ISP added drugs and alcohol are not suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News