INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police were responding to multiple reports of people shot Thursday night, with three people injured in two separate shootings that were just minutes apart.

The first report of a person shot came in to IMPD just before 10 p.m., with officers responding to the 2300 block of North Dearborn Street.

Officers found one victim, who was said to be awake and breathing when they arrived. No further details about their condition or injuries were given.

Then just 15 minutes later, a report of a person shot came in from the 4000 block of East Michigan Street. That call was received just after 10 p.m.

On scene officers found two victims, both with gunshot wounds. One victim was said to have a graze wound, but no information was provided about the second victim.

Map of the two separate shootings that left 3 people injured Thursday night.

Aggravated assault detectives also responded to the scene on East Michigan.

Earlier in the evening, there was another report of a person shot. Just before 8 p.m., a person walked into Community North Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Their condition was not provided at this time.

Anyone who may have information about these shootings can provide it anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.