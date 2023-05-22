BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Saturday.

Police say just after 9 p.m. deputies responded to a collision on North U.S. 31 near the intersection with West 800 North. The crash resulted in injuries to all 3 people involved. They were all taken to a local hospital and one was flown by lifeline to an Indianapolis hospital.

Bartholomew County multi-car crash scene

U.S. 31 was shut down for nearly 4 hours while the accident reconstruction team documented the crash scene. Investigators believe alcohol is a contributing factor.

The investigation is ongoing and no update on conditions or arrests have been made as of Monday morning.