FISHERS, Ind. — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Fishers, according to the Fishers Fire Department.

FFD says the crash happened on Olio Road, just north of 126th Street. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area until roughly 4:15 p.m.

One person was entrapped, the fire department added. The severity of the injuries is unclear at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.