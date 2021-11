INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle hit two individuals on I-65 Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened on I-65 South near the 71st Street exit.

Two people who were standing outside of a vehicle were hit by another vehicle.

Both of the people who were hit were taken to the hospital, as well as the driver who hit them.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

We plan to update this story once more information is released.