3 injured after iceberg wall collapses at Tennessee Titanic attraction

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Three guests were injured on Monday night after an iceberg wall collapsed at the Titanic Pigeon Forge museum attraction.

The extend of the injuries suffered by the guests are unknown at this time.

“We never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind,” said Owners Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn in a statement posted on the attractions Facebook page.

The owners stated the museum attraction took pride in the quality of their maintenance and have measures in place to ensure appropriate safety guidelines are upheld.

The Titanic attraction was closed down following the accident, but reopened the following day.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured, as well as their family and friends,” the owners said.

According to the website, Titanic Pigeon Forge is the world’s largest Titanic museum attraction, offering guests an interactive experience as they walk the hallways, parlors, cabins and grand staircase of the famed RMS Titanic.

The self-guided tour allows guests to touch a real iceberg, reach their hands into 28-degree water, and try to stand on sloping decks all to learn what it was like to be a passenger on the RMS Titanic on the fateful day of April 15, 1912.

The Pigeon Forge location also claims to boast more than 400 artifacts directly from the doomed ship and the many lost passengers who boarded the vessel on its maiden voyage across Atlantic which met a tragic end at the hands of an iceberg.