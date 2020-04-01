3 IEMS workers test positive for the coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Three Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services workers tested positive for the coronavirus. The spokesperson said this number is pretty remarkable considering they are the only agency responding to sick person runs in their service area.

“We have three positives, which is actually amazing considering we are the only organization responding to all these runs,” IEMS told CBS4. “It’s a testament to how prepared we were and how diligent our providers are on protecting themselves and others. The three are currently in self-isolation.”

The Indianapolis Fire Department is no longer assisting IEMS on sick person calls out of precaution.