3 Fishers teens killed in South Carolina crash; suspect arrested

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been charged in a crash that killed three Fishers teenagers on I-26 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

The call came in at about 2 a.m. Monday for a situation in Inman, according to Spartanburg County dispatch. A few minutes later, the crash was reported near Exit 15 at John Dodd Road.

The crash happened when the driver of a 2005 Hummer struck a Kia sedan head-on, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of the Hummer left the scene and was caught a short time later.

Three people died, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. Those people have been identified as 17-year-old Elleana Lee Gaddis, 17-year-old Isabella Lee Gaddis, and 18-year-old Brianna Lynn Foster, all of Fishers, Indiana.

The Gaddis teens were twins, according to the coroner’s office.

Two other people were injured, including a 17-year-old, troopers said.

43-year-old Melissa Ann Parker has been charged with three counts of felony DUI with death, three counts of felony hit-and-run with death and one count of felony hit-and-run with personal injury, according to SCHP.

Melissa Ann Parker

She was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools sent the following letter to families:

Dear HSE Families and Staff: It is with a heavy heart and a great deal of sadness that we are informing you of the passing of two Hamilton Southeastern High School students, Elleana and Isabella Gaddis, and former HSE graduate Brianna Foster. The young women were involved in a car accident. We ask that you keep the family and friends of these individuals in your thoughts as they cope with this difficult and sudden loss. Our Crisis Response Team will be working alongside students and staff who need additional supports. We wanted all parents to also be aware of this tragic news so that you can discuss this with your child, if appropriate. If you do feel your child would benefit from talking with someone, please contact their school counselor, teacher and/or building administrator. Please know that we are here to help you and your family in any way we can during this time.