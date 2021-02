MUNCIE, Ind.––Muncie police are currently investigating a triple homicide.

Police said around 11:35 a.m. on Friday, February 19, a call was received saying there were deceased individuals at an apartment on the 2500 block of N. Elgin Street.

Officers responded to the scene and found three dead subjects.

The Muncie Police Department said the investigation is currently ongoing and more information will be available at a later time.