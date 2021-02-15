3 dead from Indianapolis weekend gun violence identified

INDIANAPOLIS––The identities of three people who died from gun violence over the weekend have been released.

Just after noon on Friday on Tuxedo Street, a few blocks from 10th and Rural, police found Billy Bowman with a gunshot wound to the head.

The 45-year-old died from his injuries at the hospital on Sunday.

Hours later on Friday night, 27-year-old Erick Douglass was found shot to death in the street on Biscayne Road near 38th and Post.

Both of those killings took place in two of the city’s most historically violent neighborhoods.

“If it’s predictable, then it can also be preventable,” said Indy FOP President Rick Snyder.

Snyder fears when killings are clustered around troubled neighborhoods, public apathy can set in, making it harder to prevent even more violence.

“We have got to see the humanity in one another. We need to love our neighbor, regardless of where they are in the city,” said Snyder.

A map highlighting all the homicides in 2020 shows pockets of hotspots, most notably along Keystone between 30th and 38th, as well as near 10th and Rural and 42nd and Post.

Map of homicides in Indy in 2020.

While police use that data to focus their patrols, Snyder believes the violence should be troubling to everyone in central Indiana.

“Even the suburban counties should be concerned what’s going on in Indianapolis, because if we don’t hold the line, it’s going to continue to move out,” said Snyder.

Also on Sunday, 23-year-old Jesus Medrano died in the hospital nearly 3 weeks after being shot in the McDonald’s parking lot on Graham avenue.

That marked the 34th homicide of the year.

According to court records, 22-year-old Imane McRae shot the victim following an argument over music which escalated when the victim knocked off the side mirror on the suspect’s car.

On this same date last year there were 31 homicides, before ending the year with 245.