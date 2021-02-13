3 dead following wrong way driver crash on I-70

The scene of a triple fatality crash on I-70 near Holt Rd. (Photo by Wayne Township Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly wrong way driver accident has shut down I-70 early Saturday morning and claimed three lives.

According to Indiana State Police, the accident occurred around 4:15 a.m. on I-70 westbound near the Holt Road exit.

Police say the accident involved two passenger vehicles, while Wayne Township Fire Department confirmed the death of three individuals as a result of the collision.

No information about the occupants of the vehicles is known at time as the investigation is still pending.

This makes for the third deadly wrong way driver accident in just over a month on Indianapolis interstates. The most recent occurring just last week on I-65.

Police say I-70 westbound may be closed for up to four hours for crash clean up and investigation.