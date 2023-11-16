CASS COUNTY, Ind. — Three people are in custody after being charged with dealing resulting in death, Logansport police confirmed Thursday night.
40-year-old Amber Bradley, 28-year-old Kayla Lincoln and 37-year-old Anton Matthews were arrested and transported to the Cass County Jail on Nov. 16, LPD said.
The arrests originated from a police investigation into an overdose death that reportedly occurred on Sept. 2 of this year, LPD said. All three were taken into custody without incident.
The Cass County Drug Task Force and Indiana State Police also assisted in the investigation.