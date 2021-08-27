3-car crash on west side causes 2 to go to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — At least two people were hurt after a multi-car crash on the west side early Friday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m., police received a report of a crash at S. Girls School Road and W. Washington Street.

Early reports indicate a white truck with two people inside was hit by a vehicle after that car’s driver went into the opposite lane.

A third car was bumped when the first two vehicles collided.

Officials say the driver of the wrong way vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the white truck was also taken to the hospital.

Their current conditions are unknown.