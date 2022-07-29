DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – Three people have been arrested tonight in connection with a deadly shooting that left a veteran dead last week in Delaware County.

The chief deputy with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrested in the death of 38-year-old Randall Coomer.

Friday afternoon, around 2 p.m., deputies were called out to the 12000 block of South County Road 500 West. Coomer’s wife called 911 after she found her husband shot.

After learning of the arrests, his wife shared a statement with FOX59’s Angela Ganote.

“I am eternally grateful to all of the officers and detectives in Delaware County. He was my entire world my heart and soul and I hope they pay for what they did to him.” Stephanie Coomer, wife of shooting victim

At this time the sheriff’s office has not released the names of the three people arrested or the charges they may face.