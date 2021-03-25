3 arrested in connection with January murder in Carmel

CORRECTION: Robert Walker was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. He was not charged with murder.

CARMEL, Ind. — Police arrested an Indiana woman and an Ohio man and woman in connection with a homicide that took place in January.

The Carmel Police Department said officers responded to the 14000 block of Howe Drive in Carmel on January 18 for a death investigation. When they arrived, they found Francis Kelley dead in his home. The death was ruled a homicide.

The department said detectives identified and arrested three people in connection with the death. Those arrested and their preliminary charges include:

Heidi Marie Littlefield, 41 of Sheridan, Indiana

Murder

Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Logan Marie Runyon, 22 years of Englewood, Ohio

Murder

Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Robert James Walker, 29 of Englewood, Ohio

Conspiracy to Commit Murder

