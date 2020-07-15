3 arrested following chase, SWAT situation on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have three people in custody following a chase and swat situation on Indy’s near east side.

The Indiana State Police said the chase started after a trooper tried to pull over a Chevrolet Trailblazer for a traffic violation at Legrande Avenue and Dawson Street Tuesday afternoon. The driver sped away, leading officers on a chase that ended in the 800 block of South Oakland Avenue.

During the chase, police say passengers inside the vehicle allegedly threw a handgun and counterfeit currency from the vehicle. The handgun was found to be stolen.

After the driver crashed into a fence, police say the driver ran away. Two passengers in the vehicle did not run and were taken into custody. Police continued to chase the driver but lost sight of him between houses.

Police soon learned that the driver entered a home in the 800 block of South Oakland Avenue. Indiana State Police SWAT arrived and set up a perimeter.

Officers were able to get people out of the house before searching it and discovering the suspect ran out the back before police arrived. They later found him at his residence and took him into custody.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Victor White. One of the passengers was identified as 18-year-old Alexis Hernandez. The other passenger is a 16-year-old.

The adults were taken to the Marion County Jail while the 16-year-old was taken to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center. The investigation continues as of the time of this report.