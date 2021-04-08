Report: Former NFL player Phillip Adams killed 5, including prominent doctor, then himself, in York County shooting

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Five people were found dead at a home in Rock Hill Wednesday after what officials are calling a mass shooting.

Sheriff’s deputies, EMS workers, and officials with the York County Coroner’s Office were called to the 4400 block of Marshall Road following a report of a shooting involving multiple people.

Upon arrival, deputies found several victims dead.

Officials have identified the victims as Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69. The couple was found inside of their home.

Their two grandchildren, Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, were also found dead from gunshot wounds in the home.

Detectives say a fifth victim was found deceased outside of the home. James Lewis, 38, was working at the home at the time of the incident. He also died from gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff’s Office says all of the deaths are being investigated as homicides. Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.

A sixth person was also reportedly shot. Their condition is unknown.

The Associated Press is reporting that former NFL pro Phillip Adams was the gunman who opened fire on the family. A source told the AP that Adams’ parents lived near Dr. Lesslie’s house.

Adams killed himself sometime after midnight, the source said.

Adams played college football at South Carolina State before a six year NFL career. He most recently played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2015, according to his NFL biography.

Detectives are still on scene investigating.