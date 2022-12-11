RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosier Lottery is reminding players to check their tickets for the winning numbers from a June Powerball drawing worth $2 million before it expires.

The Powerball ticket that matched all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x was purchased at McClure Oil #53 located at 670 E. Main St. in Russiaville for the June 18, 2022, drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers for June 18 are: 10-19-40-45-58 with the Powerball of 25.

Hoosier Lottery said the ticket is set to expire Dec. 15, and it must be claimed by 4:30 p.m. ET that day at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office, found at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

The lottery said the winner should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.