$2K reward offered after person drove into gun store, stole ten firearms

INDIANAPOLIS –Authorities are looking for help investigating a burglary at an Indianapolis gun store.

the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) partnered with the National Shooting Sports Foundation to offer a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for the burglary of 500 Guns in Indianapolis.

The ATF said someone drove into the business early Friday morning and stole 10 firearms. The burglary is being investigated by the ATF’s Columbus Field Division and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The ATF and National Shooting Sports Foundaiton are offering a potential reward up to $2,000. The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed retailers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.