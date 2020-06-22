277 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 277 new positive coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 42,633. Those cases occurred between March 29 and June 21, but were reported to ISDH within the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced an additional 13 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,363. Those deaths occurred between May 28 and June 21.

Marion County reported their totals as 10,962 cases and 669 deaths – the most in the state.

The new numbers show 418,916 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 10.2% positive. The state has not released data on recoveries.

ISDH is reporting 190 total probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of Monday, more than 38 percent of ICU beds and more than 81 percent of ventilators are available.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

More information from the Indiana State Department of Health:

Effective June 15, any Hoosier seeking COVID-testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms. To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.