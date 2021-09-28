26-year-old Mooresville motorcyclist killed during crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A 26-year-old Mooresville man was killed in a crash Tuesday morning after a SUV struck his motorcycle from behind, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the crash scene at State Road 144, just west of the Five Points roundabout, shortly before 8 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said witness statements and evidence at the scene indicate that a motorcycle driven by Jamie Edward Brickley II and a SUV driven by a 19-year-old Mooresville man were both traveling eastbound on SR 144 approaching the entrance of East Vista View Parkway. The motorcycle slowed to turn north onto East Vista View Parkway and was struck in the rear by the SUV, according to MCSO.

Brickley II was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV did not complain of injuries, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital for a chemical test, per Indiana law.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.