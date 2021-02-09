26-year-old man arrested in connection with series of armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS––The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) arrested a 26-year-old suspected in a string of armed robberies across the city.

Indianapolis police had been investigating a series of robberies on the west side in January and February.

According to IMPD, officers responded to an armed robbery of a business in the 5500 block of W. Washington Street on Thursday, February 4 around 8:26 p.m.

Police received a description of the suspect and his clothing before canvassing the area. They found a man matching the physical and clothing description. IMPD said officers tried to detain him and found a handgun on his person while he resisted.

Officers were eventually able to put him in handcuffs and identify him as 26-year-old Alfred Cunningham who was found to be on supervised release for a prior, unrelated robbery conviction.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Cunningham’s vehicle and clothing. He was taken to IMPD’s robbery office and confessed to the business robbery and more armed robberies.

On Friday, detectives developed probable cause and arrested Cunningham for his alleged involvement in those robberies.

He is believed to be connected to armed robberies at Victory Foods and Subway on Rockville Road, Duckett’s Seafood and Family Dollar on N. High School Road, as well as Jordan’s, Phillips 66 and Dollar Tree on W. Washington Street.

Anyone with additional information about any of these cases is asked to call IMPD at 317-327-3475, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477), or visit CrimeTips.org to submit an anonymous web tip.