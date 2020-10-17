2,521 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana, another single-day reporting record

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 2,521 new positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 145,977.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between July 17 – Oct. 16 and include 100 cases whose reporting was delayed due to a technical issue.

Even without the additional data from the reporting error, Saturday’s announcement still sees the highest number in single-day case reporting.

ISDH also announced 31 additional confirmed deaths from coronavirus, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,685. The new deaths were reported to ISDH from 8/17 – 10/16.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 10.9%, with a cumulative rate of 9.4% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.9%, with a cumulative rate of 5.8% positive.

According to the data, 34,320 new tests were administered statewide, with the total number of tests at 2,485,506.

ISDH says 33.5% of ICU beds and 78.8% of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 24,290 cases and 780 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

The agency also is reporting 233 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.