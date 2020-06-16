$250,000 awarded to 36 small businesses in Franklin for coronavirus relief

FRANKLIN, Ind. — In the grand scheme of things, $7500 doesn’t really come close to making up for the losses suffered by businesses like 10 Pins bowling in downtown Franklin.

“By the time we get started and really get rolling again, it’ll probably be four months of revenue that we lost and never can get back,” said 10 Pins owner, Pat Hagan.

Still, Hagan says he’s grateful for the help.

“Any money that we can get in to help maintain our expenses, make sure that those are paid, get started again as we bring in the employees back,” Hagan said. “We’re just going to have to open up and get things going again to really make up for losses that we had.”

The City of Franklin recently received $200,000 from the State of Indiana, Office of Community and Rural Affairs State Community Development Block Grant Program for COVID-19 relief. Since the start of the pandemic, OCRA has awarded more than $10 million in grant funding to small communities and businesses to address specific needs created by coronavirus.

“We’re just really grateful that we have this to be able to offer some assistance, because a lot of them weren’t eligible for the federal programs or SBA programs, being sole proprietors,” said Franklin’s Director of Community Development, Krista Linke. “They had to pivot really fast, and they had to do Facebook live or online sales. A lot of them weren’t set up for that.”

Franklin took 41 applications from businesses seeking a total of $279,404 in OCRA grants.

“This grant program is intended to serve as a gap funding program to the federally funded small business relief programs,” a Franklin press release said. “Priority was given to businesses not eligible for federal or state assistance programs. Grant funds can be used for business related expenses such as payroll, rent, mortgage payments, utilities, insurance, etc. Eligible expenses must be related to retaining jobs. The maximum grant award is $7,500.”

The City of Franklin added a $50,000 match to the state funding and was able to divide $250,000 between 36 locally-owned businesses.

“It was requirement of the $200,000 provided by the State of Indiana, Office of Community and Rural Affairs State Community Development Block Grant Program that at least 51% of jobs retained be low-moderate income,” the city press release said. “There were 125 jobs retained, and 57.6% of those jobs are low-moderate income. An additional 50 jobs were retained through the Franklin Development Corporation funding, for a total of 175 jobs retained.”

Brian Peters, owner of Coffeehouse Five, said his business still had a lot of overhead expenses from several months of preparing for its opening in downtown Franklin.

“We were fortunately able to continue to do curbside delivery all through April and most of May, which was helpful,” Peters said.

Once the pandemic hit, Peters said he sought out every kind of financial aid available, and the OCRA grant funding made a big difference.

“Had we not been able to get everything that we did, if any one piece of it wouldn’t have been there, I’m not sure we would still be open here at this location,” Peters.

The OCRA grant funding was awarded to: #1 Nails and Spa, 10 Pins, A Trophy Business, Alicia Tisdale Salon, Athens Restaurant, Blackbird Nest, Blue Iris Optometry, Brick Street Boutique, Classique Hair Styling, DJ’s Sweet Retreat, Eclectic Jade, Emerald Collective, Frank’s Guitars, Generation Art & Frame, Hagan Auto Sales, JP Parker Flowers, LeRose Dance Academy, Middle Davids Candles, 1823 Bakehouse, The Mint, Possibilities, RFD Franklin, Richard’s Brick Oven Pizza, Salvage Sisters, Canary Creek Cinemas, Tagalong Farms, Toodleydoo Toys, Tranter Racing Engines, Vintage Whimsy, and Wild Root Salon.

The $50,000 from the Franklin Development Corporation was divided among: Brian Leslie Salon, Center for Global Impact (BYTAVI), Coffeehouse Five, Farm Girl Mercantile, Franklin Heritage (Artcraft Theatre), and Jefferson Street Pub.