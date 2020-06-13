25-year-old woman goes missing from Muncie motel

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is asking the public for help locating a woman who has gone missing.

Raquael Jo Billick is 25-years-old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs between 155-160 pounds. She has brown hair that is dyed black with brown eyes.

According to a witness, Billick was last seen at the Muncie Inn on Madison Street on June 7, 2020. The witness says she was inside the room with her husband and another man.

Anyone with information on Billick’s whereabouts is asked to call police or contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838.