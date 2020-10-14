25-year-old charged in Bloomington alleged rape, battery

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department (BPD) arrested a 25-year-old man on rape and battery charges Tuesday.

According to BPD, officers responded to an apartment in the 700 block of S. College Mall Rd. on Monday around 9:00 p.m. in reference to an assault.

Police found a 24 year-old woman with multiple injuries to her head and face who was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

The woman was found to have multiple injuries including a fractured eye socket and a brain bleed while in the emergency room. Police said she was then transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital via LifeLine ambulance due to the serious injuries.

The victim told BPD investigators that a man identified as Wesley A. Green, 25, had sexually assaulted her.

Investigators were able to determine that Green and the victim had been arguing throughout the day before the alleged assault.

According to the victim, Green also struck her face and head several times and left the apartment just before police arrived.

BPD said Green then tried to call the victim Tuesday morning.

Green fled from officers when he was found in the 2500 block of E 3rd St. and a foot pursuit began.

An officer was injured during the chase before Green was apprehended, according to BPD.

Green was taken to the Monroe County Jail and faces felony charges including rape, aggravated and domestic battery, and resisting law enforcement.