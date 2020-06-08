244 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 244 new positive coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 37,623. Those cases occurred between June 6 and June 7, but were reported to ISDH within the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced an additional 14 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,135. Those deaths occurred between May 18 and June 7.

Marion County reported their totals as 10,358 cases and 623 deaths – the most in the state.

The new numbers show 309,503 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 12.2% positive.

ISDH is reporting 181 total probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, more than 38 percent of ICU beds and 83 percent of ventilators are available.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

More information from the Indiana State Department of Health:

ISDH will host a free drive-thru clinic Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Merrillville Municipal Complex, 7820 Broadway, Merrillville, IN. To find other testing locations around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.