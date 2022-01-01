24-year-old killed in Anderson, police responded initially for possible home invasion

ANDERSON, Ind. – A possible home invasion robbery may have led to a man’s death in Anderson. Anderson police responded late Friday to the 1700 block of Lockerbie Court, an apartment complex near 16th St. and Raible Ave.

Anderson police officers say the victim, 24-year-old Devin Swain, had wounds to his chest. Officers on scene tried to save him by doing CPR and medics transported him to the hospital. Swain died at the hospital.

Anderson police have not released any more details about what the home invasion they initially got called to. They’re asking anyone with information to contact Detective Chris Frazier with the Anderson

Police Department at 765.648.6676.