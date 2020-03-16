24 confirmed coronavirus cases in Indiana—including first known cases in Bartholomew, Floyd Counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana now has 24 confirmed cases of coronavirus. That number includes four new cases in central Indiana.

The newest cases are in Bartholomew, Floyd, Hendricks. Howard, and Marion Counties.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced the new cases Monday morning. Bartholomew and Floyd Counties did not have any confirmed coronavirus cases before today.

We do not have any information about these new cases at this time.

Here's a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the state: seven cases in Marion County, three cases in Johnson County, three cases in Hendricks County, two cases in Howard County, and one case each in Adams, Bartholomew, Boone, Floyd, Hamilton, Howard, Johnson, LaPorte, Noble, St. Joseph, and Wells counties.

A total of 139 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.