23 new coronavirus cases reported in Indiana; state total reaches 79

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana now has 79 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. That’s up from 56 cases reported Thursday.

COVID-19 has been confirmed in 27 Indiana counties, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Counties reporting cases for the first time are Allen, Grant, Shelby, Vander, and Vigo.

Marion County has 25 confirmed cases, the most in the state.

Two people have died from the virus–one patient in Marion County and one patient in Johnson County.

The new numbers show 554 people have been tested statewide.

Here’s the case breakdown by county:

Adams: 1

Allen: 1

Bartholomew: 1

Boone: 2

Clark: 1

Fayette: 1

Floyd: 2

Franklin: 2

Grant: 1

Hamilton: 5

Hendricks: 4

Howard: 5

Jennings: 1

Johnson: 4

Lake: 6

LaPorte: 1

Madison: 1

Marion: 25

Noble: 1

Owen: 1

Shelby: 1

St. Joseph: 6

Tippecanoe: 2

Vander: 1

Vigo: 1

Wayne: 1

Wells: 1

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.